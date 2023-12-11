IIM Kashipur to Host International Conference on Marketing Innovation

IIM Kashipur | www.iimkashipur.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur will host the International Conference on 'Marketing Innovation' on its campus between December 16th and 18th in collaboration with Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center at the Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University, USA.

The aim of the conference is to highlight the impact of current advancements in technology and digital transformations, such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Generative-AI, Smart(er) Devices, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dr. S.P. Raj, the Professor of Marketing and Director of the Earl V. Snyder Innovation Management Center and Dr. Kulbhushan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur are patrons of this Conference.

The conference chair, Dr. Somnath Chakrabarti, who is also the dean of academics at IIM Kashipur and a professor of marketing, said that consumer well-being is now an important field, especially when it comes to emerging nations.

Emerging countries see rapid growth, increasing the need for an understanding in the factors influencing consumer well-being. To meet this need, the conference aims to explore this intricate environment and give practitioners and scholars a forum to exchange ideas and tactics.

The conference is set to cover a wide range of topics, such as corporate social responsibility, technological advancement, negative marketing events, changing customer perceptions, pricing strategy in a multichannel setting, and sustainable marketing. Each track delves into significant aspects of modern advertising techniques.