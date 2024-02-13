IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Highest Package Of Rs 1 Cr; Avg Salary At Rs 25.6 LPA; 19% Offers From Sales & Marketing

IIM-INDORE |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Against the backdrop of a cooling job market, IIM Indore achieved 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2022-2024.

The final placement season culminated with 150+ recruiters extending offers to 594 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) for the largest outgoing batch in its 27-year legacy, reflecting the industry’s unwavering trust in the institute and its students.

The statistics for this year consisted of the average CTC at Rs 25.68 LPA, while the median CTC stood at Rs 24.50 LPA. The highest compensation offered on campus stood at Rs 1 crore per annum.

Commenting on the placements, IIM Indore director, Prof. Himanshu Rai , “At IIM Indore, our commitment to delivering management education of the highest standards grooms socially-conscious leaders and entrepreneurs, forged through a deeply embedded connection with the industry. We strongly believe that integrating academia and industry is crucial for students’ welfare and have made consistent efforts to bridge the gap. Our students’ ability in securing fulfilling career opportunities, despite ongoing economic uncertainties, underscores the efficacy of our philosophy.

"Our ongoing commitment to fostering deeper connections with recruiters has paid off, marking each passing year with progress, he added

This year, IIM Indore built associations with 50+ new recruiters, including but not limited to Accenture Operations, Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, CAMS, DataLink, ESAF Bank, Godrej & Boyce, HCLSoftware, HDFC Life, Hero Future Energies, Indus Insights, IndusInd Bank, Jio Financial Services, Mindsprint, Navi, OLA Electric, Searce, SBI Securities, Sutra Management Consulting, Suzlon Group, ThoughtFocus, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Unacademy, Zinnov and Zycus.

Read Also Indore DAVV Loses 5 Out Of 8 Districts As Khargone University Emerges

25% Offers For Consulting Jobs

Consulting attracted 25% of the total offers, featuring premier recruiters including A.T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Accenture Tech Consulting, Acuvon Consulting, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Droege Group, Everest Group, Eversana, EY, EY Parthenon, GEP Worldwide, Indus Insights, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, PwC US Advisory, Redseer Strategy Consultants, Samagra, Searce Inc, Sutra Management Consulting, Vector Consulting Group and Zinnov.

Read Also 10 Chic Cafes In Indore For Your Surreal Valentine’s Date

19% Placement In Finance

The finance cohort made up 19% of the total offers, witnessing participation from Ambit Capital, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Barclays, CAMS, Citi, CRISIL, Deutsche Bank, ESAF Bank, Goldman Sachs, Guidepoint, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndigoEdge, IndusIndBank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mango Advisors, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, o3 Capital, Sabre Partners, SBI Securities, Spark Capital Advisors, Standard Chartered Bank, The D.E. Shaw Group, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vananam and Yes Bank.

19% Placement In Sales & Marketing

Recruitments in the Sales & Marketing function formed 19% of the total offers, witnessing participation from eminent recruiters including 91Squarefeet, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Affinity Global, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bira91, Century Plyboards, Country Delight, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, eMSME, General Mills, Godrej & Boyce, Haleon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, InfoEdge, ITC Limited, Lodha, Mondelez International, nStore, OfBusiness, PepsiCo, Prataap Snacks, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt, Reid & Taylor, Samsung, Suta, Table Space, TATA Consumer Products, TATA Steel, Varun Beverages Limited, Vedanta Limited, XSEED Education, and Zycus.

12% of the batch opted for IT/ Analytics roles, being recruited by firms including Accenture Operations, Amazon, American Express, Axtria, Capgemini Chrysalis, CarDekho, Cognizant, DataLink, EXL Analytics, GE Healthcare, Genpact, Hero MotoCorp, HCLSoftware, HCLTech, Hexaware, IDFC First Bank, Incture, Magicbricks, MAQ Software, Merilytics, Mindsprint, Navi, Optum, Polestar, QualityKiosk Technologies, TA Digital and Wipro.

25% Placement In Management & HR

25% of the batch were extended offers pertaining to roles in General Management, HR & Operations by a diverse mix of companies including Aarti Industries, Airtel, AMWAY, Biocon, BLS International Services, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E., Century Real Estate Holdings, Cipla, Everest Industries, DCM Shriram, Delhivery, General Mills, Godrej Properties Limited, Hero MotoCorp, Hero Future Energies, Indegene, Jio Financial Services, Jubilant Motorworks, Larsen & Toubro, Luminous Power Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas, Okaya Group, OLA Electric, PhonePe, Reliance Industries Limited, Renew Power, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Sobha Realty, Suzlon Group, TATA Administrative Services, TATA Communications, Tech Mahindra, ThoughtFocus, Unacademy, Volvo Eicher and Wakefit.

IIM Indore holds accreditations from three prestigious international agencies: AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS. This distinction makes it the second IIM in the nation to achieve the coveted 'Triple Crown' recognition, listed among the 100 business schools worldwide to receive this honor. In the FT Global 2023 and QS World University Rankings, IIM Indore secured 4th and 6th positions among all prestigious IIMs respectively, reaffirming its stature as an institute providing management education of the highest standards.