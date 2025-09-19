IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

IIM CAT 2025 Registration | iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) Examination 2025 registration period will end tomorrow, September 20, 2025, on the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. The online registration date for the CAT Examination 2025 was originally set for September 13, 2025, but the IIM, Kozhikode, extended it to September 20, 2025. This is your final opportunity to apply for the CAT 2025 by going to iimcat.ac.in, the official website of IIM Kozhikode.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Important details

Exam date: November 30, 2025

Exam mode: Offline

Number of sessions: 3 exam sessions

Duration: 120 minutes (2 hours)

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Application fee

₹1300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates

₹2600 for all other candidates

Special requirement: SC, ST, and PwD candidates must upload their respective category certificates during registration.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: To register, students must go to iimcat.ac.in, the official IIM CAT website.

Step 2: The home page will have a link for CAT 2025 registration.

Step 3: Candidates must input their registration details on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Fill out the application and pay the registration fee after completing the registration process.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for your records and submit the application.

IIM CAT 2025 Registration: Marking scheme

Each section will last 40 minutes, and candidates will receive a +3 for right answers and a -1 for wrong Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Erroneous answers to type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions do not result in a negative score.