IIM CAP 2024: Last Date To Submit Application Forms Extended To January 31

The deadline for submitting application forms for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 at the Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM) has been extended. The official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org, provides access to online applications. Students have until 5:00 PM on 31st January 2024 to submit their application forms.

According to the updated timetable, applicants are allowed to submit their applications from January 29 to January 31. Previously, the deadline was set for January 29.

Prospective IIM CAP applicants need to review the eligibility requirements for the 2024 CAP process. They must have at least 50% aggregate in their graduation or its equivalent, while reserved category candidates should have a minimum of 45%.

Additionally, they need to meet the qualifying CAT cut-off set by IIM CAP colleges. The selection for the written ability test (WAT) and personal interview (PI) will be based on the final CAT cut-off, which may be higher than the qualifying cut-off.

To register for IIM CAP 2024, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click on CAP 2024 IIM.

Step 3: Complete the registration form with your name, email, and contact details.

Step 4: Log in using your CAT registration ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 5: Fill out the CAP application form and upload necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit the form and remember to print a copy for your records.