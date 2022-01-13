IIM Bangalore announces Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2022

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) announced the recipients of the IIMB Distinguished Alumni Awards for 2022. Instituted in 2007, the Distinguished Alumni Awards are given to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field of endeavours – be it industry, management, entrepreneurship, research, academia, or social service.

The DAA awards will be given during the pre-convocation day celebrations. Each DAA awardee receives a citation and his/her name is engraved on the wall of fame in the institute.

The alumni to be feliciated are: Vipul Parekh, PGP 1988, Co-Founder of Bigbasket.com; Raghavendra Rau, PGP 1989, Professor of Finance at the University of Cambridge; Apurva Purohit, PGP 1989, Co- Founder, Aazol and Saugata Gupta, PGP 1991, Managing Director and CEO, Marico Limited.

IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan congratulated the DAA recipients.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 01:10 PM IST