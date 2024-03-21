IIIT Bhagalpur And Bhagalpur Engineering College Witness Remarkable Placement Success

IIIT Bhagalpur Campus | IIIT Bhagalpur

In Bihar, IIIT Bhagalpur stands as a beacon for students aspiring to pursue engineering post their 12th grade, supported by the Government of India and private entities.

Over the past four years, the college has witnessed remarkable growth, paving the way for brighter futures for its students. Let's explore the exciting opportunities awaiting them, especially in terms of placements, as reported by News 18.

On another note, Bhagalpur Engineering College has also been instrumental in shaping the career paths of its students, boasting a respectable 61% placement rate. The highest package offered stands at Rs 13 lakhs, while the lowest recorded is Rs 5.4 lakhs, revealed a report from News 18.

Furthermore, Dr. Gaurav Kumar, the Registrar, shared during a recent media interaction that IIIT Bhagalpur has achieved an impressive placement rate of nearly 100% over the last three years. The highest salary package offered reached an impressive Rs 89 lakh, reported News 18.

Reflecting on the current scenario, he mentioned that out of the 120 students enrolled in 2024, 45 have already secured placements, with interviews conducted for 12 more.

Additionally, the trend in placement packages has been on an upward trajectory, starting from Rs 30 lakh for the 2021 batch, escalating to Rs 46 lakh for 2021-22, then Rs 39 lakh for 2022-23, and peaking at Rs 89 lakh for the 2023-24 batch. According to News 18, the salary spectrum ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 89 lakh, showcasing the diverse opportunities available to students.

Notable companies like Mantra Hardware, Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Eco Space, Byju’s, Acadmor, and BiPro have engaged in hiring processes, with ongoing efforts to further enhance placement opportunities for students.