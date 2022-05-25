IGNOU: Re-registration begins for July session, important details here

IGNOU has begun re-registration for the July 2022 session. The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 Session is June 30, 2022.

Students can log in through the Samarth Portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in to re-register.

On this portal, students can submit re-registration form for the next year/semester and make the payment online. This portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University.

Important steps to remember:

Please click on the “New Registration’ button to begin. Students must provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID to receive confirmation and other important updates. If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in. In case of any difficulty registering on the portal (not getting OTP/ forgot Username/Password or any other difficulty), students can approach their Regional Centre for re-setting the account/update e-mail ID or mobile number. Students must choose their courses carefully. Students must go through the programme Guide for details of the courses on offer. Change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available for studies. Please do not share your card details or OTP with anyone. As far as possible, please use your own card/net banking to make payment. You can also make payments through UPI, including BHIM App. Students of the International Division may use online payment options available to them. Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case the payment doesn't reflect, students are requested to wait for a day, check the payment status, and then decide In case you make a payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account. Students are requested to obtain a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:24 PM IST