 IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

Candidates can download the June TEE 2023 admit card from the official website at ignou.ac.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out | File

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has today released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examinations.

Candidates can download the June TEE 2023 admit card from the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Read Also
IGNOU June TEE 2023: application process extended till May 10, apply at ignou.ac.in
article-image

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

IGNOU June TEE exam date

The IGNOU June TEE will be held from June 1 to July 6, 2023.

There will be two sessions for the examination.

  • The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm.

  • The evening session exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam: Steps to download admit card:

  • Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students”

  • A new login page would open

  • Enter your enrollment number and program

  • Download the hall ticket

  • Take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School students score 91% above in ICSE results 2023

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in for agriculture & medical stream

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in for agriculture & medical stream

Rajasthan: Two govt employees develop over 250 mobile apps in Hindi for rural students

Rajasthan: Two govt employees develop over 250 mobile apps in Hindi for rural students

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

ISC class 12 topper Manya Gupta's interview: 'I didn't think I was going to top at all' (WATCH)

ISC class 12 topper Manya Gupta's interview: 'I didn't think I was going to top at all' (WATCH)