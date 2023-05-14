IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out | File

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has today released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examinations.

Candidates can download the June TEE 2023 admit card from the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

IGNOU June TEE exam date

The IGNOU June TEE will be held from June 1 to July 6, 2023.

There will be two sessions for the examination.

The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm.

The evening session exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam: Steps to download admit card: