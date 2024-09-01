 IGNOU July Fresh Admission 2024: Registration Window Extended For ODL, Online Programmes
Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
The deadline for registering for new admission to courses provided through online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) modes has been extended by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to September 10. Nonetheless, the IGNOU July 2024 admission deadline has not been extended for semester- and certificate-based programs.

Students who wish to apply through the official ODL and online portals for fresh admissions to undergraduate, graduate, diploma, and certificate programs are welcome to do so.The re-registration site is where current students can re-register if they need to for the upcoming semester or academic year.

The same was informed by the official account of IGNOU on social media platform X.

“Extension of last date for July, 2024 Fresh Admission till 10th Sept, 2024 in respect of all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for July, 2024 session (except for Semester based and Certificate programmes),” the official post on X said.

How to register?

Prospective students must register on the official IGNOU website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates must complete out the IGNOU application form 2024 with their name and other information from the educational credentials. Applicants will just need to use their registered email address to access into the IGNOU admission portal.

-Visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the IGNOU official website.
-Locate the link labelled "Click here for new registration" on the homepage.
-First, decide on a username. It ought to have eight to sixteen characters.
-Now, enter your email address and full name as they appear in the instructional publications.
-Construct an alphanumeric password that has eight to sixteen characters in total.
-As shown on the screen, enter your 10-digit cellphone number and the captcha verification code.
-Select the courses you want to apply for, then pay the required amount.
-Download the confirmation sheet and go over all the information you supplied in the application.

