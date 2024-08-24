IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

IGNOU | IGNOU

The results of the June 2024 Term End Examinations (TEE) have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Two sessions of the IGNOU June TEE 2024 were held between June 7 and July 15, 2024. The institution has now released the June 2024 results for the Term End Examinations (TEE).

Through the official website, ignou.ac.in, students who took exams for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, and certificate programs can get the IGNOU June TEE result 2024. A student needs to receive at least 40% on the term-end exam and in the assignments in order to pass the course.

How to check?



In order to get the IGNOU June TEE result 2024, students will need to provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and birthdate.



-Go to ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

Select "Student Support" from the menu bar on the webpage, then select "Results."

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Select the "Term-End" menu item.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Type in the requested information, which is your enrolment number.

-The screen will display your June TEE Result 2024.

-Review and download your results.

Details mentioned in scorecard:



-Enrollment Number

-Program Code

-Program Name

-Course/Subject Code

-Credits

-Grade

-Result Status

-Total Marks

-Maximum Marks

-Result Date

IGNOU TEE Exam 2024

More than 200 courses are available at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through distant and online learning. The institution administers term-end exams for each of these courses twice a year, in December and June. On February 15, the university announced the results of the IGNOU TEE Exams, which were conducted in December 2023.