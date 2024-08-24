 IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

Through the official website, ignou.ac.in, students who took exams for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, and certificate programs can get the IGNOU June TEE result 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
IGNOU | IGNOU

The results of the June 2024 Term End Examinations (TEE) have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Two sessions of the IGNOU June TEE 2024 were held between June 7 and July 15, 2024. The institution has now released the June 2024 results for the Term End Examinations (TEE).

Through the official website, ignou.ac.in, students who took exams for various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, and certificate programs can get the IGNOU June TEE result 2024. A student needs to receive at least 40% on the term-end exam and in the assignments in order to pass the course.

How to check?


In order to get the IGNOU June TEE result 2024, students will need to provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and birthdate.

-Go to ignou.ac.in, the official IGNOU website.

FPJ Shorts
IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here
IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here
Kriti Sanon Says Being 'Outsider' In Bollywood Would 'Frustrate' Her: 'Don't Have Someone To Make A Call' (VIDEO)
Kriti Sanon Says Being 'Outsider' In Bollywood Would 'Frustrate' Her: 'Don't Have Someone To Make A Call' (VIDEO)
MVA To Hold Peaceful Protests Today After Bombay HC Dismisses Maharashtra Bandh Plea; Uddhav At Sena Bhawan, Sharad Pawar To Demonstrate In Pune
MVA To Hold Peaceful Protests Today After Bombay HC Dismisses Maharashtra Bandh Plea; Uddhav At Sena Bhawan, Sharad Pawar To Demonstrate In Pune
NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here
NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here

Select "Student Support" from the menu bar on the webpage, then select "Results."
-The screen will change to a new page.
-Select the "Term-End" menu item.

Read Also
IGNOU To Now Offer Certificate In Fashion Design; Know Fees, Eligibility And More
article-image

-The screen will change to a new page.
-Type in the requested information, which is your enrolment number.
-The screen will display your June TEE Result 2024.

-Review and download your results.

Details mentioned in scorecard:

-Enrollment Number

-Program Code

-Program Name

-Course/Subject Code

-Credits

-Grade

-Result Status

-Total Marks

-Maximum Marks

-Result Date

IGNOU TEE Exam 2024

More than 200 courses are available at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) through distant and online learning. The institution administers term-end exams for each of these courses twice a year, in December and June. On February 15, the university announced the results of the IGNOU TEE Exams, which were conducted in December 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here

NEET PG 2024 Result Declared; Check Cutoff Here

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Schools Conduct Special Sessions On Sexual Harassment & Enhance Safety...

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Schools Conduct Special Sessions On Sexual Harassment & Enhance Safety...

JNU Students Arrested During Protest to Ministry of Education Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

JNU Students Arrested During Protest to Ministry of Education Amid Ongoing Hunger Strike

Bihar SSC Releases Admit Cards for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam 2024; Download Here!

Bihar SSC Releases Admit Cards for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam 2024; Download Here!