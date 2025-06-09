IGNOU July 2025 Admissions Begin For ODL & Online Courses At ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Steps To Apply And Courses Offered

IGNOU July Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration site for admissions to its July 2025 ODL and Online programs. The institution now offers a large selection of undergraduate, graduate, diploma, and certificate programs in both online and remote learning formats, and prospective students from all around the nation can apply.

IGNOU July Admission 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, the official IGNOU admissions website.

Step 2: Create your login information by clicking the "New Registration" button.

Step 3: Provide accurate contact, academic, and personal information on the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files, such as your ID, photo, signature, and academic credentials.

Step 5: Use a credit/debit card, UPI, or net banking to pay the registration cost online.

Step 6: Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

IGNOU July Admission 2025: Course offered

Numerous undergraduate and graduate programs in fields like the arts, sciences, commerce, education, social work, management, law, and health sciences are available at IGNOU.

Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Master of Arts (MA) in a variety of areas, Master of Commerce (MCom), and postgraduate diplomas are among the important programs offered.

• Courses for Certificates

• PGDM and MBA programs offered online

IGNOU July Admission 2025: Documents required

Scanned Photograph

- File size: Less than 100 KB

Scanned Signature

- File size: Less than 100 KB

Scanned Educational Qualification Documents

- File size: Less than 200 KB

Scanned Experience Certificate (if applicable)

- File size: Less than 200 KB

Scanned Category Certificate (for SC/ST/OBC candidates)

- File size: Less than 200 KB

Before choosing a course, prospective students are advised to thoroughly study the prospectus. Candidates can apply and view more information on the IGNOU Admission Portal.