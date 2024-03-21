IGNOU Extends Registration Date For January 2024 Admissions To March 31

IGNOU | IGNOU

The registration date for new admission to the January 2024 semester has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to March 31. Through the official website, ignou.ac.in, interested applicants who have not yet registered for online Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs can apply for IGNOU January admissions 2024.

The deadline for new applicants' applications was originally scheduled for February 29. However, it was later extended to March 10 and then again to March 20, and it has now been extended once more to March 31.

How to register?

Candidates must register at ignouiop.samarth.ac.in for online programs, and apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL programs. Course fees must be paid online by credit card, debit card, or net banking for students.

Students who have previously enrolled in any programme through the IGNOU portal can access their accounts by entering their username and password. If users run into any problems, such losing their login credentials or not receiving the one-time password (OTP), they should receive help from their particular regional center. The center will assist with contact information adjustments, like changing email addresses or cell numbers, and account resets.

Visit ignou.ac.in, the official website.

Select "Fresh Admissions" after clicking "Register Online."

Select the tab labeled "New Registrations."

Complete all the registration information requested.

Use the email address and phone number you were given to log in, then enter all the necessary information.

Choose the appropriate program, complete the application and any other necessary fields.

Fill out the form and bookmark the page for later use.