IGNOU Extends Deadline For January 2024 Admissions To March 20th; Apply Now At ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently declared that the deadline for new admissions to the January 2024 session has been extended until March 20th. Those who are interested can submit their applications through IGNOU's official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Originally scheduled to end on January 29, the registration cutoff date was pushed back to February 15, 2023, and then further extended to March 10, 2024. According to the most recent update, applicants now have until March 20, 2024, to submit their applications for a range of online distance learning programs for the January 2024 session.

IGNOU announced this update on social media site X. The post read, "The last date for “Fresh Admission” for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended till 20th March 2024.”

The last date for "Fresh Admission" for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended till 20th March 2024.

ODL- https://t.co/AfynrKsivA

ONLINE- https://t.co/bv54hWtEV8 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) March 11, 2024

After completing the admission process, eligible candidates can apply for government scholarships through the national scholarship portal at scholarships.gov.in.

Here are the steps to apply for fresh admission for the January 2024 session at IGNOU:

Visit IGNOU’s official website at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Register Online’ section and click on ‘Fresh Admissions’.

Select the ‘New Registration’ tab.

Fill out all mandatory details in the new window, including setting a username and password.

Provide all required information and upload scanned documents.

Choose the program you wish to enroll in.

Before submission, review all details carefully.