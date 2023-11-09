IGNOU December TEE 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

IGNOU | IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2023 for the December session. Candidates can download the IGNOU TEE December hall ticket 2023 from the official website by logging in with their details. IGNOU TEE hall ticket is an important document without which candidates are not allowed to appear for the exam

The exam of CBCS courses in a group is conducted on the same date and time. The IGNOU said no request for change in dates for the courses will be entertained. The exam will be held in two sessions – morning session from 10 AM to 1 PM and evening session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official IGNOU website : hall_ticket.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link to download hall ticket for December 2023 Term-End-Examination (ODL/IOP students).

Step 3: Key in your enrollment number and programme to login.

Candidates should check all details for admit cards to ensure there is no spelling mistakes or factual errors in the personal details. It is important to carry the admit cards to the exam centres, as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without showing the admit cards.

