Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

The Haryana NMMSS exam will run from 11 am to 2 pm in a single shift | Representative Image

NMMSS 2023 admit card will be released by the Board of School Education on November 9, 2023, Thursday. The admit card for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is available for download at bseh.org, the official website of BSEH. Candidates can also download the admit card from the SCERT, Haryana official website, scertharyana.gov.in.

Aadhar card and date of birth is required at the time of downloading the admit card.

Follow the steps below

Open the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

On the home page, candidates will find admit card link on Haryana NMMSS 2023, click on it

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Make sure to check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam Schedule

On November 19, 2023, the written exam will be held at several test locations throughout the state. The Haryana NMMSS exam will run from 11 am to 2 pm in a single shift. Questions from the scholastic ability test and the mental ability test will be included in the exam. Candidates can visit the official BSEH website for more information.

