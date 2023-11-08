 Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStep By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

Aadhar card and date of birth is required at the time of downloading the admit card

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
The Haryana NMMSS exam will run from 11 am to 2 pm in a single shift | Representative Image

NMMSS 2023 admit card will be released by the Board of School Education on November 9, 2023, Thursday. The admit card for the National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is available for download at bseh.org, the official website of BSEH. Candidates can also download the admit card from the SCERT, Haryana official website, scertharyana.gov.in.

Aadhar card and date of birth is required at the time of downloading the admit card. 

Follow the steps below

Open the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

On the home page, candidates will find admit card link on Haryana NMMSS 2023, click on it

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Make sure to check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Exam Schedule

On November 19, 2023, the written exam will be held at several test locations throughout the state. The Haryana NMMSS exam will run from 11 am to 2 pm in a single shift. Questions from the scholastic ability test and the mental ability test will be included in the exam. Candidates can visit the official BSEH website for more information.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior

Coimbatore College Ragging Incident: 7 Students Arrested For Assaulting Junior