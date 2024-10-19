IGNOU December 2024 TEE Registration Window Without Late Fees Extended Till October 27

The registration deadline for the December term-end exams (TEE) has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Applying for online distance learning (ODL) is now free of charge for eligible candidates until October 27, 2024, at iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

This was confirmed by IGNOU on its official X account. The post read, "The date for submission of Exam Form has been extended without late fee to 27/10/2024."

If they don't, there will be an extra fee of Rs. 1,100 starting on October 28, 2024.

Up to October 31, 2024, students may apply to any program offered by ODL using online platforms (with the exception of semester-based and certificate programs).

The date for submission of Exam Form has been extended without late fee to 27/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/MaXBHmIBHZ — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 18, 2024

How to apply?

-Open the official website at iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

-Select the IGNOU December 2024 examination form from the homepage.

-Finish the registration process and log in.

-Complete the application.

-Pay the money and upload the necessary documents.

-Print the form after submitting it.



The date was originally set October 16 as the deadline for December TEE 2024. But then it was rescheduled to October 20, now it's been moved again to October 27.



IGNOU will allow qualified candidates to register for the exam after the deadline of October 27. The late cost is ₹1,100, and the window is open from October 28 to November 3.

-Registration window ends: October 27, 2024

-Registration with late fee: October 28 till November 3, 2024