 IGCSE March Results 2024: Visual Learner Who Scored 88% Divided Time Between Reading & Sports
Sharing her learning strategy she said, "I am a visual learner, and therefore I learn best with images and videos as compared to more traditional ways.

Friday, May 24, 2024
Mumbai: Shambhavi Bhushan, who scored 88% in the IGCSE board exams, is a visual learner who learns best with videos and images than text. Sharing her learning strategy she said, "I am a visual learner, and therefore I learn best with images and videos as compared to more traditional ways. I think the best way to understand the material is to listen in class and make meaningful notes. I for one would create personalised notes with mind maps and diagrams that would help me during revision."

With an aspiration to become a doctor, Bhushan is working hard for the future. 

article-image

"Ever since I was a child, I always had one dream, one aspiration, to become a doctor; and it is finally the time to work towards my goal. Currently, I am preparing for NEET which I will be attempting in 2026. It is an exhilarating experience, and I am excited for what more life has in store for me," Bhushan said.

"The key to achieving balance was to prioritise and establish a schedule that I adhered to strictly," she explained. "As an avid reader, I made sure to incorporate reading as a daily leisure activity. Additionally, I allocated one hour each day for sports to reinvigorate myself. I believe that a healthy balance between studying and having fun is crucial for our mental health."





