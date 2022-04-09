'Identified son's bag and shoes from local news,' says family of Indian student shot dead in Canada

The family of Karthik Vasudev, an Indian student who was shot dead at a subway station in Canada’s Toronto, realised that he is the victim of a shooting incident after identifying his bag and shoes which were visible on a local news network’s article about the incident. The network had not mentioned that the 21-year-old Management student at Seneca College was the one who was shot by an unidentified man, in its initial report.

The incident which took place, on the evening of April 7, at the entrance of the Sherbourne subway station shocked the family of the student as they believed Canada to be a safe country. “People say that Canada is one of the safest countries in the world for students and this incident has truly shocked us to the core. It is difficult to digest the fact that he is no more with us,” said a cousin of Karthik who lives in Delhi.

Karthik, who worked part-time at a Mexican restaurant in Toronto, was reported missing by his roommate to the police. The roommate also informed Karthik’s father about him not reaching his workplace and picking up his phone.

The family of the Ghaziabad resident came to know about Karthik’s death around 11 AM on Friday and are expecting the body to reach India in the next 7-10 days. A relative of the student told the Free Press Journal that the family is assuming the incident happened during a robbery as Toronto Police officials are not communicating with them about what exactly caused the shooting that led to Karthik’s death.

“Kartik was someone who never got into a fight. He was kind-hearted and a down-to-earth person. He didn’t deserve to die like this,” said a friend of Karthik who added that the latter moved to Canada for studies in January 2022. Karthik is survived by his father, mother, and a 16-year-old younger brother. The distraught parents of Karthik are expected to go to Canada once the visa formalities are completed.

Seneca College, where Karthik was a student, released a statement on Friday night about the incident. “The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees,” tweeted the Public College’s official handle.

Official authorities also offered their condolences and assured assistance to Karthik’s family. “We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” said a tweet by the Consulate General of India in Toronto. While External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar also offered his condolences to the family.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:14 PM IST