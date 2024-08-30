IDBI To Hire For 56 Posts From September 1; Check How To Apply Here!

IDBI |

The application window for the IDBI recruitment process will begin on September 1, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts. The application link will be released on IDBI's official website at idbibank.in.

The last date to apply for the recruitment campaign is September 15, 2024. It is mandatory for candidates to register themselves to be eligible for the recruitment process. The goal of the recruitment effort is to fill 56 positions in total.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://www.idbibank.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Selection Process

The initial screening of candidates based on their application form-declared age, education, work experience, and other eligibility requirements will make up the selection process for the aforementioned post/position. For all posts and grades, candidates selected through preliminary screening and without document verification will be considered provisional and will need to be verified with the originals.

"Initial appointment for all posts will be on probation for a period of 1 year from the Date of Joining (which can be extended at the discretion of the Bank). Candidate will be posted in any relevant role (advertised) at the Bank's discretion, to any offices/branches of the Bank or the departments/ offices/ business units/ the Bank's associate institutions. The candidate will also be liable to be transferred to any place in/ outside India, as the Bank may decide from time to time in terms of the Bank's prevailing rules," the official information bulletin read.

Check eligibility criteria here.

"The candidate should have a valid personal email- ID and mobile number, which should be kept active till the completion of the Recruitment Process. The Bank may send call letters for the selection process and/ or other information to the registered email/ mobile number. In case of non-receipt of the communication/information due to technical defect, error or failure, the Bank shall not be responsible for the same. Candidates are advised not to change their email/ mobile number till the recruitment process is completed," the bulletin added.

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.