 ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Recruitment Admit Cards OUT; Exam Date Inside!
The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will conduct its recruitment exam on September 5, 2024. Candidates can download admit cards from vssc.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The admit cards for the ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre’s (VSSC) recruitment exam 2024 have been released. The candidates who are to appear for the examination will be able to download their admit cards on the VSSC’s official website at vssc.gov.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to enter the required credentials, like their application number, date of birth, password, email, or mobile number.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. It is also suggested to take a printout of the admit card copy and keep it safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the recruitment campaign.

The VSSC is conducting a recruitment campaign in order to fill up about 61 vacant positions for Scientist/ Engineer-SD and Scientist/ Engineer-SC under Advt. No. 327, according to the official notification. 

The aforementioned exam will be administered on September 5, 2024, as per the tentative exam schedule. 

