 BPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for Teacher Recruitment Exam; Objection Window Opens September 2!
Candidates can review and challenge the answers of the Bihar Public Service Commission's teacher recruitment exam (TRE-3) from September 2 to 5, 2024.

The provisional answer key for the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) teacher recruitment exam (TRE 3). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the BPSC's official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can also access the provisional answer key here.

"Provisional answers of the language and general studies subject of the written (objective) competitive re-examination (TRE-3.0) held for classes 1-5 on 20.07.2024 for appointment to the posts of teachers under Advertisement No. 22/2024, dated 28.08.2024 are displayed on the website of the Commission," the official notification read.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections/challenges towards the provisional answer key.

"Appeared candidates in the said examination are hereby informed that those candidates, who have objection to the answer to any question of the said subject, can log in with their username and password on the dashboard from 02.09.2024. Objections can be uploaded with authentic evidence/source till 05.09.2024. Objections received after the above due date will not be considered," the notification added.

The last date to raise objections is September 5, 2024.

After the experts review the challenges raised by the students (if any), the final answer key will be released. The results for the aforementioned exam will be according to the final answer key. The results are expected to be released soon.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 2 to 5, 2024. The exam was conducted on July 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

