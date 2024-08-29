Telangana: UPSC Aspirants Gets ₹1 Lakh Each For Clearing Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility

Telangana CM Distributes ₹1 Lakh Each To UPSC Candidates Who Cleared Prelims Exam; Know The Scheme & It's Eligibility | X

As part of the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam initiative, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave each of the civil service candidates who passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary exams Rs 1 lakh. A total of 135 candidates were presented with the cheques. The Chief Minister also announced at the ceremony that candidates who pass the UPSC mains exam will receive an additional Rs 1 lakh.

The program aims to provide financial aid to students preparing for the UPSC exams.



The Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam program acted as a confidence booster for the aspirants and their families, he said, as Singareni Company provides financial support to those who pass the preliminary tests, India Today reported. He further urged the aspirants to bring pride to Telangana by bringing high success rates in competitive exams.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastam program, CM Sri @revanth_anumula garu distributed 1 lakh rupees each to those who qualified in the prelims of UPSC examination from Telangana. An additional 1 lakh rupees would be provided to those who qualify in the main examinations.… pic.twitter.com/ymVfjh9Td4 — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) August 26, 2024

What is Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme?

The Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhayahastam scheme was launched by CM Revanth Reddy on July 20, 2024.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must be in one of the following categories: General (EWS), BC, SC, or ST. They need to have passed the UPSC preliminary examination and be Telangana permanent residents. Their family's income must not exceed Rs 8 lakh, and they are only eligible to get financial assistance once while they are trying to pass the civil services examination. Applicants who hold full-time jobs in federal, state, or local government agencies are not eligible.

Revanth Reddy said as per News18, “Unemployed youth suffered a lot in the last 10 years due to paper leaks in TGPSC exam. That is why, our government made it their top priority to address the problems of the unemployed. Appointment orders filling 30,000 posts were given within 3 months of coming to power. We also listened to the grievances of the aspirants and postponed the Group 2 exam. Our first priority is to solve the problems of the unemployed. We will conduct the examinations efficiently in a well-planned manner.”