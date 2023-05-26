IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 open, apply at idbibank.in till June 7

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 | File Image

IDBI Bank has started the registration for the Posts of Executive. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of IDBI at idbibank.in. Through this recruitment drive IDBI will fill up 1036 posts in the organization.

The application process has begun from May 24 and will end on June 7, 2023.

for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

A Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university / institute should be recognized / approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc. The age limit should be between 20 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2023

The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- for all candidates and ₹200/- for SC, ST, PWD category candidates.