ICSI declares CS foundation results 2019; check at icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS foundation results 2019 today, July 25. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the ICSI's official website, icsi.edu. According to NDTV, Sanghavi Khushi Devendrakumar and Yogita Daswani have jointly secured the first spot. Sanskruti Yogeshrao Saraf is the second topper. The third spot has been shared by Shivani Kumari, Anushka Jitendra Bhoi and Laveena Marcel Mascarenhas.

ICSI CS Foundation exam was held in June. The CS result along with subject-wise break-up of marks and e-Result-cum-Marks statement will be made available on the website of the Institute immediately after the declaration of result on July 25, 2019.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSI CS Foundation Result June 2019

Step 3: Click on ICSI Examination Foundation Result June 2019, ICSI CS Result 2019

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Download your ICSI Foundation Result 2019 e-mark sheet and keep a printout for future reference