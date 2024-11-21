ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org

Representational image | File Image

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) date sheets for the 2025 board exams. Following the release of the CBSE Date Sheet 2025, it is anticipated that CISCE will also announce the subject-wise schedules for the upcoming exams. Students preparing for these exams can download the ICSE and ISC date sheets from the official CISCE website once they are made available.

The ICSE and ISC 2025 exam schedules will be published on the official CISCE website (cisce.org) in PDF format. These documents will provide candidates with the exact dates, subject-wise exam schedules, and shift timings. Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any announcements.

Details Included in the ICSE and ISC Date Sheets

Once released, both the ICSE and ISC date sheets will include essential information such as:

- Subject-wise exam dates

- Shift timings (morning/evening)

- Exam duration

- Reporting time to the exam center

Additionally, students are advised to check their ICSE and ISC admit cards 2025 for further details, including exact exam timings and reporting instructions.

Steps to Check the ICSE and ISC Date Sheets 2025

Once the date sheets are released, students can follow these simple steps to download them:

1. Visit the official CISCE website: Go to cisce.org.

2. Look for the date sheet notification: Check the "Notices" or "Examinations" section for a link to the ICSE/ISC 2025 date sheet.

3. Click on the link: Once the link is available, click on it to open the PDF document.

4. Download the PDF: Save the date sheet on your device for easy access.

5. Review the schedule: Carefully go through the exam dates and timings for your respective subjects.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any updates related to the ICSE and ISC 2025 exams and for the release of the admit cards.