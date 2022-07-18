ICSE Class 10 results 2022: Mumbai toppers describe their study pattern, challenges

Students across Mumbai have also excelled in their schools, and are jubilant about this achievement. | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th result 2022 on July 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM. The ICSE 2022 result was posted on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org after it was declared.

2,31,063 students across the country appeared for the class 10 examinations under the ICSE board. The girls appearing for the exam outdid the boys by .01% while the overall pass percentage of the board remains 99.97%.

Four students—three girls and one boy—have shared the top spot. Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune, Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow and Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur scored 99.80 percent each.

Students across Mumbai have also excelled in their schools, and are jubilant about this achievement.

Sanmay Shah, 99.4%, AIR 3, Bombay Scottish School

ICSE All India Rankers from Mumbai share their thoughts

With a score of 99.4 and an AIR 3, Sanmay Shah, the topper of the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim said, "It's all about commitment and consistency. I have consistently studied for three to four hours a day this past year. It's not necessary to study for 7-8 hours a day in order to achieve good scores. All that is required is dedication. I would like to thank all of my teachers and our principal ma'am for supporting us all during this difficult time and believing in me.”

Trisha Bafna, 99.4%, AIR 3, Children's Academy

Another student, Trisha Bafna, AIR 3, from Children’s Academy scored 99.4% and said that she started her preparation early on though she spent only 3 hours studying on a daily basis. “I found Hindi and Geography to be the hardest subjects with the latter having many out of syllabus questions,” added Trisha Bafna who stated that she didn’t do anything differently with her daily schedule as she watched TV and went to play whenever she could while dedicating separate time for studies. “I believe that consistency is greater than hard work, which is greater than intelligence. So just be consistent, and study in however much time you get, that’s extremely important," Trisha added.

Purunjay Karwa, 99.2%, Vibgyor School

ICSE Mumbai school toppers express gratitude towards schools

Purunjay Karwa, from Vibgyor School, Goregaon West stated that he faced no particular challenges and spent two hours on a daily basis for studies. “I mostly solved papers which were prelim papers of other schools because this pattern was new and I also received immense support from my school which helped,” added Purunjay who advised students to be themselves, and be happy while studying as much as they want.

“Congratulating the students on their outstanding performance,” Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "The previous year was challenging for everyone, especially for the students, as they struggled to get re-acclimated to offline classrooms and exams, but they put their best foot forward and did an excellent job. Board exams are not only a test for the students, but also a test of the commitment of teachers, parents, and the school towards the academic development of the child,” added Kavita Kerawalla.

Vidhee Anand, 99.2%, Ryan International School, Malad

Several other Mumbai schools saw students performing well, with Vidhee Anand from Ryan International School, Malad, scoring 99.2%. “I would like to extend my heartiest gratitude to our honourable Chairman Sir Dr.AF Pinto, managing director Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, HM Ms. Varsha Kumta, teachers, and my parents for their continuous support which helped me ace my ICSE Board Exams with an excellent score of 99.2%. Time management, dedication, and disciplined study schedules along with breaks helped me to smoothly prepare for my exams,” said Vidhee.

Appreciating the guidance of their Management and support of the parent community Mrs.Varsha Kumta, School Head, Ryan International School, Malad-ICSE also congratulated the students. “Even through the challenging times of the pandemic, we endeavoured to ensure that our students did not suffer from any break in education. We couldn’t have done it without the guidance from our Management and the support of our parent community. Congratulations to all our students and their proud parents,” Mrs. Varsha said.