ICSE Class 10 results 2022: Pune schoolmates Hargun Kaur Matharu and Shivani Deo bag AIR 1 and AIR 2

Representational image |

St. Mary's School in Pune has a lot to rejoice about as two students from their school have grabbed All India rank 1 and 2 positions respectively in the ICSE Class 10 results announced on Sunday, July 17.

While Hargun Kaur Matharu, who scored 99.8%, is one among four other students who have achieved the coveted number 1 rank across India, All India rank 2 Shivani Deo has scored 99.6%.

Hargun Kaur Matharu, AIR 1, 99.8%

"Since our school was online it was difficult to adjust a bit at first which was a challenge. I revised whatever I learned the day itself and asked whatever doubts I had during the class," said AIR 1 Hargun Kaur, who added that she focused on the bigger syllabus during her exams. "I think one of the main challenges is to realise when to stop revising a particular subject. For example in the exam hall, we are often worried about forgetting parts of our portion but it's more important to be calm and collective then," added Hargun who recommended that it's better to focus on understanding a subject rather than chasing marks as it will follow the hard work eventually. "Cultivating the culture is important as one should focus more on the subject they love," said Hargun, who is preparing for JEE Main and takes a keen interest in Coding and Robotics.

Shivani Deo, AIR 2, 99.6%

Another JEE Main aspirant, Shivani, who is interested in pursuing something in Engineering and Artificial Intelligence also talked about her preparation. "I didn't prepare myself for the exam stringently rather I focused on what is being taught in the class which helped me solve most of my problems then and there itself," said AIR 2, Shivani Deo who said that she didn't have any schedule planned but made some changes in her strategy a month before. "I noted the most important topics a month before which I had to follow through on anyhow. I set tasks to myself so that I could complete them on a particular day rather than getting distracted," added Shivani who further said that though she was nervous early on, she looked at ICSE exams as any other that can be cleared. "I would recommend students to go with the flow as it makes things easier," suggested Shivani

Hailing the achievement of the students, St. Mary's School stated that this year's performance is outstanding. "This year’s performance is outstanding, considering the fact that the last two academic years have been online for students and teachers. It reflects the immense effort and dedication of the entire staff at the school, along with the hard work put in by the students in spite of facing several new and unforeseen challenges since March 2020," said the statement by St. Mary's.