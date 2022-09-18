ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 exam to be held on September 20; check out paper pattern

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: On September 20, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2022 test for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The morning session will feature the AIEEA PG entrance test, and the afternoon session will feature the AICE JRF, Ph.D. admission exam.

Two hours will be allotted for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG test. There will be 120 multiple-choice (MCQ) questions on the PG paper, and each one has four answers. Plant biotechnology, plant science, physical science, entomology and nematology, agronomy, social sciences, statistical sciences, horticulture, forestry/agroforestry, silviculture, and other topics will be covered by the multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

There will be 480 total points awarded for the PG paper. The applicants will receive four marks for each accurate response, and one mark will be subtracted for each erroneous response. The Paper will be available in Hindi and English.

As of now, the AIEEA PG 2022 admit card has been made available for download on the official website, icar.nta.ac.in. Up until September 20, the hall ticket will be available for download.

The NTA holds the ICAR AIEEA every year to admit applicants to over 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats at 75 agricultural universities across the nation.

Candidates can write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in or call the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700 if they have any questions about the ICAR AIEEA PG test in 2022.

