ICAI Releases CA January 2025 Exam Schedule For Final, Inter & Foundation; Check Details

ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Datesheet: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule of CA January 2025 exams for Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses.

As per the notification, the Final exam will start from January 5 and go on until January 16, 2025, while the Intermediate exam will be held from January 6 to January 17, 2025. The Foundation course examination will be held on January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2025.

Apart from that, ICAI has released dates for the International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) on January 13 and 16, and the Insurance & Risk Management Technical exam on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

All exams will operate in a single afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm, with a few papers going up to 6 pm. ICAI has further made it clear that no exam will be conducted on January 14, 2025, due to festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal.

"No examination is scheduled on 14th January 2026 (Wednesday) on account of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal festivals across India.

It may be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies," reads the notification.

ICAI CA January Exam Details

The registration window for the ICAI CA January exam will be open from November 3 to November 16, 2025. Candidates submitting with a late fee can apply by November 19, 2025.

Important Dates

Start date of online application forms: November 3, 2025 (Monday)

Last date of application without late fee: November 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Last date of application with late fee: November 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Late fee: ₹600 or US $10

City/medium change correction window: November 20, 2025 (Thursday) to November 22, 2025 (Saturday)

