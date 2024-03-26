ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window To Reopen On March 27

Representative image

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) has announced that it will allow students who have already applied for the ICAI CA May 2024 inter and final exams to make corrections to their application forms. The application correction window will be open from March 27 to March 29, and students can visit the icai.org portal to make the necessary changes.

CA Inter Exam Date:

Group I: May 3, 5, and 9

Group II: May 11, 15, and 17

Group I final Exams: May 2, 4, and 8

Group II Exam: May 10, 14, and 16

International Taxation - Assessment Test: May 14 and 16

How to edit the form?

Visit to the official ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org.

To access your account, simply click on the 'Login' button located on the homepage. Once clicked, you will be prompted to enter your unique login ID and password.

Open your CA application form where corrections are required.

Update the details that need correction.

Click on the ‘Save’ button to lock the changes and proceed with the application process.

Download the ICAI CA May 2024 application correction form and take a printout for future reference.

Exam Subjects:

The CA intermediate exam consists of a total of eight subjects divided into two groups. Group 1 includes Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, and Taxation. Group 2, on the other hand, consists of Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management, Financial Management, and Economics for Finance.