ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates for the CA Final and CA Intermediate examinations that were earlier postponed in Punjab and Jammu due to heavy rains and flood-like conditions.

According to ICAI, the rescheduled exam applies only to Paper 1 of the CA Final (Group I) and CA Intermediate (Group I). These exams, originally slated for September 3 and 4, 2025, had to be cancelled after torrential rainfall disrupted normal life in several cities.

The announcement read, "In continuation to the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/II dated 2 nd September 2025 it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Final (Group I) Paper – 1 and Intermediate (Group I) Paper – 1 Examinations in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur (i.e. cities in the State of Punjab) and Jammu City will now be held as per details."

The revised schedule now places these exams on September 24 and 25, 2025, across examination centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu city.

Additionally, the notification stated: "As previously mentioned, the rescheduled exams will take place at the same testing locations and at the same times, which are 2 PM to 5 PM (IST)." For the new dates, admit cards that have already been issued will still be valid. It is important to note that if the Central Government or any State Government or Local Holiday declares any day of the exam to be a public holiday, the exam schedule would remain unchanged.

ICAI clarified that the timings will remain unchanged—from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Importantly, candidates can continue to use the same admit cards issued earlier, as they remain valid for the new dates.

The institute also underlined that there will be no change in the schedule even if the rescheduled dates coincide with a public holiday. Students are advised to keep checking the official ICAI website, www.icai.org, for updates.