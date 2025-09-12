 ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25

ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25

ICAI has rescheduled CA Final and Intermediate Paper-1 exams in Punjab and Jammu to September 24–25, 2025, after postponement due to floods. The exams will be held at the same centres and timings, with previously issued admit cards valid.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates for the CA Final and CA Intermediate examinations that were earlier postponed in Punjab and Jammu due to heavy rains and flood-like conditions.

According to ICAI, the rescheduled exam applies only to Paper 1 of the CA Final (Group I) and CA Intermediate (Group I). These exams, originally slated for September 3 and 4, 2025, had to be cancelled after torrential rainfall disrupted normal life in several cities.

The announcement read, "In continuation to the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/SEPTEMBER/2025/II dated 2 nd September 2025 it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Final (Group I) Paper – 1 and Intermediate (Group I) Paper – 1 Examinations in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur (i.e. cities in the State of Punjab) and Jammu City will now be held as per details."

The revised schedule now places these exams on September 24 and 25, 2025, across examination centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur, and Jammu city.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25
ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25
Systematic Investment Plans Emerge As One Of The Most Popular Ways For Indians To Invest In Mutual Funds
Systematic Investment Plans Emerge As One Of The Most Popular Ways For Indians To Invest In Mutual Funds
VIDEO: Australian Tram Derails And Hits Electrical Pole In Queensland; Driver Lands In Hospital
VIDEO: Australian Tram Derails And Hits Electrical Pole In Queensland; Driver Lands In Hospital
Apple Store Goes Offline Just Hours Before iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Pre-Orders Begin In India
Apple Store Goes Offline Just Hours Before iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Pre-Orders Begin In India
Read Also
ICAI Postpones CA Final And Intermediate Exams In 9 Punjab Cities & Jammu Due To Heavy Rains
article-image

Additionally, the notification stated: "As previously mentioned, the rescheduled exams will take place at the same testing locations and at the same times, which are 2 PM to 5 PM (IST)." For the new dates, admit cards that have already been issued will still be valid. It is important to note that if the Central Government or any State Government or Local Holiday declares any day of the exam to be a public holiday, the exam schedule would remain unchanged.

ICAI clarified that the timings will remain unchanged—from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST). Importantly, candidates can continue to use the same admit cards issued earlier, as they remain valid for the new dates.

The institute also underlined that there will be no change in the schedule even if the rescheduled dates coincide with a public holiday. Students are advised to keep checking the official ICAI website, www.icai.org, for updates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25

ICAI CA Final & Intermediate Exams In Punjab, Jammu To Be Held On September 24 And 25

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of...

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of...

Bengaluru: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Tilts After Wheel Tets Stuck In Pothole On...

Bengaluru: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Tilts After Wheel Tets Stuck In Pothole On...

Viral Video Shows Unnao ITI College Students Doing Cleaning Work, Sparks Outrage

Viral Video Shows Unnao ITI College Students Doing Cleaning Work, Sparks Outrage

SC’s TET Mandate Sparks Job Uncertainty For Over 1 Lakh Maharashtra Teachers

SC’s TET Mandate Sparks Job Uncertainty For Over 1 Lakh Maharashtra Teachers