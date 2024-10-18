ICAI CA Final 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Latest Update

ICAI CA Final 2024 | icai.org

The ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024 for the November test has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates who plan to take the final course test can download their admission card at eservices.icai.org, the official ICAI services website.

How to download?

-Go to eservices.icai.org to see the official ICAI services website.

-On the home page, click the link for the November test by selecting the ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2024.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-Once you click submit, your admit card will show up.

-Examine the admit card and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Exam dates

Due to the Diwali vacation held throughout India, the November 2024 date of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination was modified.



The new dates of the November 2024 CA final exam are set for November 3–November 13 in an offline format.

Revised dates:

Group 1 - November 3, 5, and 7

Group 2 - November 9, 11, and 13

However, the November 2024 International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination schedules for Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Courses would not change. On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation-Assessment Test will be held. The Technical Examination for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) will take place on November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024.