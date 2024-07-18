ICAI Announces Dates For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Final Examination; Details Inside!

ICAI Announces Dates For November 2024 Chartered Accountants Final Examination | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination, set to be held in November 2024. The exams will take place at various locations across India and internationally.

Exam Schedule

- Group I: November 1, 3, and 5, 2024

- Group II: November 7, 9, and 11, 2024

In addition to the CA Final Examination, the ICAI will also conduct exams for the Post Qualification Courses under Regulation 204, including the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination. These exams are available to ICAI members and will also take place at various Indian cities, contingent on candidate availability.

Overseas Examination Centers

The November 2024 examinations will be held in eight international cities:

- Abu Dhabi

- Bahrain

- Thimpu (Bhutan)

- Doha

- Dubai

- Kathmandu (Nepal)

- Kuwait

- Muscat

The exam commencement times for these international centres are adjusted to correspond with the Indian Standard Time (IST) as follows:

- Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Muscat: 12:30 PM local time (2 PM IST)

- Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait: 11:30 AM local time (2 PM IST)

- Kathmandu (Nepal): 2:15 PM local time (2 PM IST)

- Thimpu (Bhutan): 2:30 PM local time (2 PM IST)

Application Process

Candidates wishing to appear for the Final Examination must apply online via the ICAI's Self Service Portal (SSP) at [https://eservices.icai.org](https://eservices.icai.org). Applicants must log in with their credentials and submit the required examination fee online. The exam forms will be made available on the SSP on designated dates, which will be announced on the ICAI's official website, [www.icai.org](http://www.icai.org).

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Application Details | Official Notice

Important Notes

- For the Post Qualification Course Examination, there will be no advance reading time.

- For other papers, a 15-minute advance reading time will be provided from 1:45 PM to 2 PM IST.

- For composite papers with both MCQs and descriptive questions, the seal for MCQs will be opened at 2 PM IST, eliminating advance reading time for the MCQs.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements on the ICAI website regarding any changes or additional information related to the examinations.