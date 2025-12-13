ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: The May 2026 CA exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The dates of these tests are May 2–May 20, 2026. The period for registration is March 3–March 19, 2026.

Exams will take place in a number of Indian and foreign locales, according to an ICAI announcement. Additionally, the Institute has made it clear that the exam schedule will not alter even if any exam dates fall on a public holiday.

Direct link to official announcement

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam dates

CA Final

Group I: May 2, 4 and 6, 2026

Group II: May 8, 10 and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate

Group I: May 3, 5 and 7, 2026

Group II: May 9, 11 and 13, 2026

CA Foundation

All Papers: May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026

INTT-AT

Exams on: May 10 and 12, 2026

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam timing

CA Foundation

Paper 1 & Paper 2:

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

Paper 3 & Paper 4:

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Duration: 2 hours

CA Intermediate

All Papers:

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

CA Final

Paper 1 to Paper 5:

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Duration: 3 hours

Paper 6:

Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Duration: 4 hours

Post-Qualification Course (INTT–AT)

All Papers:

Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Duration: 4 hours

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam guidelines

Candidates can register online at eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal, or SSP) for the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final Examinations. The necessary examination fee must also be submitted by applicants.

For all exams, with the exception of Foundation papers 3 and 4, candidates will receive a 15-minute advance reading period between 1.45 and 2 p.m.