ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: The May 2026 CA exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses has been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The dates of these tests are May 2–May 20, 2026. The period for registration is March 3–March 19, 2026.
Exams will take place in a number of Indian and foreign locales, according to an ICAI announcement. Additionally, the Institute has made it clear that the exam schedule will not alter even if any exam dates fall on a public holiday.
Direct link to official announcement
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam dates
CA Final
Group I: May 2, 4 and 6, 2026
Group II: May 8, 10 and 12, 2026
CA Intermediate
Group I: May 3, 5 and 7, 2026
Group II: May 9, 11 and 13, 2026
CA Foundation
All Papers: May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026
INTT-AT
Exams on: May 10 and 12, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam timing
CA Foundation
Paper 1 & Paper 2:
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Duration: 3 hours
Paper 3 & Paper 4:
Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Duration: 2 hours
CA Intermediate
All Papers:
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Duration: 3 hours
CA Final
Paper 1 to Paper 5:
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Duration: 3 hours
Paper 6:
Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Duration: 4 hours
Post-Qualification Course (INTT–AT)
All Papers:
Time: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Duration: 4 hours
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule: Exam guidelines
Candidates can register online at eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal, or SSP) for the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final Examinations. The necessary examination fee must also be submitted by applicants.
For all exams, with the exception of Foundation papers 3 and 4, candidates will receive a 15-minute advance reading period between 1.45 and 2 p.m.