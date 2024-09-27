IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 have been formally released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On the official IBPS website, ibps.in, candidates who took the exam for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) position can now view their results.



Aspirants will need to enter their login credentials sent at the time of registration, such as registration number, roll number, password, or birthdate by email or SMS in order to receive the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024.

How to check?



-Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

-Locate the "Click Here to View Your Result for Online Preliminary Examination of CRP-RRBs-XIII Office Assistants (Multipurpose)" link on the homepage.

-Type in your password, date of birth, and registration or roll number.

-Send in and see the outcome After inputting your information, click "Login". The outcome will be shown.

-Print a copy of your result for your records and download it for future use.

What's next?



The scorecard and cut-off marks will be made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection within two to three days of the announcement of the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024. Those who make it through the preliminary round will be able to take the Mains exam, which is set for October 6, 2024.



The marks of the preliminary exam, which acted as a screening round, will not be taken into account for the final selection. The outcome of the upcoming mains exam will determine the ultimate selection.