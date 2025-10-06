IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction Link Activated Today; Edit Forms Till October 7 At ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2025 | Official Website

IBPS RRB 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the application correction window for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) 2025 recruitment today, October 6. Aspirants who want to make modifications or correct mistakes in the applications they have already submitted are eligible to use the facility on the official portal ibps.in. The correction window will be open until October 7, 2025.

Who Can Make Changes

Only candidates who have been successful in the earlier application process, i.e., payment of registration fee, are eligible to avail this facility. Applicants will be permitted to make changes to their uploaded data and re-submit the corrected application form once during the edit period.

Correction Rules and Restrictions

A correction charge of ₹200 (GST included) will be levied for making changes, which is applicable to all categories equally. Candidates should thoroughly examine all fields prior to final submission since only one chance of correction will be allowed.

However, some fields cannot be modified at any cost, such as:

-Candidate's Name

-Email ID and Mobile Number

-State/UT selected for vacancy or address

-Permanent and Correspondence address

-Post applied for and Nationality

If more than one application has been made, the candidates have been instructed by IBPS to modify only the new application form.

No Modification Post Deadline

Once the window for correction closes on October 7, the Institute will not accept any more requests for change or rectification. Candidates are thus advised to carefully verify all information before re-submission of their applications.

IBPS RRB 2025 Application: Here's How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window’ on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to log in with the required details

Step 4: Candidates can now make necessary changes and pay the correction fees

Note: Download the IBPS RRB 2025 application confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.