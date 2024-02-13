 IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment

IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment

The interview call letter will no longer be available for download after February 29, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
article-image

The interview call letter for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the recruitment of probationary officers and management trainees in participating banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). After passing the main exam, candidates can use their registration number to download the interview call letter from the IBPS website at ibps.in. The interview call letter will no longer be available for download after February 29, 2024.

November 5, 2023 was the day of the IBPS PO Main test. The results were announced on January 2, 2024. The candidates who made the short list for the round of interviews or personality tests are those who passed the primary exam. This recruitment campaign will fill about 5000 positions.

The call letter will contain vital information such as name, registration and roll number, date of birth, interview schedule, and interview location. It is recommended that candidates double-check all the information printed on it and notify the authorities right once if there are any inconsistencies.

How to check?

Visit ibps.in to access the official IBPS website.

Locate and select the CRP PO/MT-XII view scores link.

On the site, enter your date of birth and registration number or roll number. Next, press the "Submit" button.

The call letter for the IBPS PO 2024 interview will show up on the screen.

Download, save, and maintain a copy of the IBPS PO interview invitation for future use.

Those who are chosen for the roles receive hands-on training in a variety of sectors, including marketing, billing, and finance. A bank PO's responsibilities include issuing demand drafts, ATM cards, checkbooks, and account discrepancies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICAI Elects New President, Vice President For 2024-25 Term

ICAI Elects New President, Vice President For 2024-25 Term

Inspirational Films To Motivate Students In Himachal Pradesh Schools

Inspirational Films To Motivate Students In Himachal Pradesh Schools

AIIMS And DRDO Collaboration Vital For Advancing Military Physiology

AIIMS And DRDO Collaboration Vital For Advancing Military Physiology

IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment

IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment

Maharashtra State Extends Deadline For MAH CET Courses Registration

Maharashtra State Extends Deadline For MAH CET Courses Registration