IBPS Releases Interview Call Letter For PO/MT-XIII Recruitment

The interview call letter for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the recruitment of probationary officers and management trainees in participating banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). After passing the main exam, candidates can use their registration number to download the interview call letter from the IBPS website at ibps.in. The interview call letter will no longer be available for download after February 29, 2024.



November 5, 2023 was the day of the IBPS PO Main test. The results were announced on January 2, 2024. The candidates who made the short list for the round of interviews or personality tests are those who passed the primary exam. This recruitment campaign will fill about 5000 positions.

The call letter will contain vital information such as name, registration and roll number, date of birth, interview schedule, and interview location. It is recommended that candidates double-check all the information printed on it and notify the authorities right once if there are any inconsistencies.

How to check?



Visit ibps.in to access the official IBPS website.

Locate and select the CRP PO/MT-XII view scores link.

On the site, enter your date of birth and registration number or roll number. Next, press the "Submit" button.

The call letter for the IBPS PO 2024 interview will show up on the screen.

Download, save, and maintain a copy of the IBPS PO interview invitation for future use.

Those who are chosen for the roles receive hands-on training in a variety of sectors, including marketing, billing, and finance. A bank PO's responsibilities include issuing demand drafts, ATM cards, checkbooks, and account discrepancies.