IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Fill Application Form Extended Till July 28

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 | website

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the last date to register for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the common recruitment process for clerks in various public banks can visit the official website at ibps.in. The last date to register for the IBPS clerk 2023 is now July 28, 2023.

Earlier, the online registration and payment of IBPS Clerk 2024 fees and intimation charges was scheduled to close on July 21. However, it has been extended, granting candidates an additional week to apply for IBPS Clerk 2024-25 recruitment.

IBPS 2023: Check Notification Here

Direct Link To Apply Here

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to apply online for the recruitment IBPS Clerk 2024-25 online. A direct is also provided below for applicants' reference.

Application Fees For IBPS Clerk

The registration fee for IBPS Clerk 2024 is Rs 850 for applicants belonging to the General category, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (EXSM) categories will have to pay Rs 175 for their IBPS Clerk application 2024.

Exam Date

The tentative date for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam is in September-October 2023.

Notification by IBPS to extend deadline | ibps

Read Also IBPS Clerk Exam 2023 Registration Process Starts At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Steps to register for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link - "CRP Clerical".

Click on "Common recruitment process for clerical cadre - XIII"

A new page will open, click on new registration link.

Register and proceed with filling the IBPS clerk application form 2024.

Upload scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for further use.