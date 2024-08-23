IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 To Be Held Tomorrow, Don't Forget To Carry These Things! | website

The IBPS Clerk Prelims test will be administered by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection starting tomorrow, August 24. The last day of the exam is August 31. Four 60-minute sessions will be held: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The goal of the IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment procedure is to staff 11, participating banks with 6,128 clerical vacancies.

There will be two portions to the paper, Reasoning (40 questions, 40 marks) and Numerical Ability (40 questions, 40 marks), each with 80 questions total. For the first section, the candidates will get 25 minutes, and for the second, they will have 20 minutes.

Important Points:

Before going to the exam location, candidates scheduled to take the Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIV) preliminary examination may download their admit cards from the official website of the institute at ibps.in. By August 31, 2024, candidates can download the call letter.



According to the information on the IBPS Cleek admit card 2024, candidates must arrive at the exam location at least sixty minutes before the reporting time.



It is mandatory for applicants to bring their valid photo ID to the test centre along with their IBPS Clerk admit card 2024. Candidates must present two passport-sized colour photos and any of the following documents: an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's license, voter identity card, or any other kind of photo identification.

Don't carry these things:

The test grounds ban the use of any personal things or items, including books, Bluetooth devices, textual or stationary material, notes, loose sheets, and electronic timepieces, as well as communication and electronic equipment like calculators.

