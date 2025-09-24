 IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Releases Today At ibps.in; Exam On October 4, 5 & 11
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 today, September 24. Registered candidates can download it from ibps.in using their login details.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The IBPS Clerk exam admit card will be made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today, September 24, 2025. The IBPS Clerk admit card is probably going to be released today because the preliminary test is scheduled on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025. The IBPS Clerk preliminary admit card download link will only be accessible on the official website, ibps.in, once it becomes available.

Registered applicants must utilise their login information in order to download their IBPS Clerk admission card. No other method, including the postal service, shall be used to send the admission card.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the procedures listed below to download the IBPS Clerk preliminary admit card:

Step 1: Visit IBPS's official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Go to CRP CSA-XV on the home page.

Step 3: On the following screen, select IBPS CRP CSA-XV. Initial Admit Card

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration or roll number on the login page.

Step 5: The screen will reveal the IBPS Clerk admission card in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the IBPS Clerk admission card, then take at least two prints.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam Date

Exam Centre Address

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will have questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Duration: 1 Hour

Section-wise distribution:

- English Language – 30 Questions, 30 Marks, 20 Minutes

- Numerical Ability – 35 Questions, 35 Marks, 20 Minutes

- Reasoning Ability – 35 Questions, 35 Marks, 20 Minutes

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

