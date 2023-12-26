 IBPS Activates Centre Change Link For Manipur Candidates For SO Prelims Exam 2023
IBPS has activated the centre change link for Manipur candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023. Change your exam centre by December 27, 2023, on ibps.in. Get all the details here!

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the centre change link for Manipur candidates appearing in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023. This option is available on the official website at ibps.in and will remain active until December 27, 2023. Candidates who wish to modify their exam centre for the Specialist Officers (SO) Preliminary Exam can use the provided link.

The IBPS SO Preliminary Examination is scheduled to take place in December 2023.

The exam consists of Objective Tests for 125 marks with a duration of 2 hours. The question paper includes three sections, and candidates must qualify in each test based on the determined cut-off marks.

The decision to allow the option of 'centre change' for candidates who selected Imphal (Manipur) as their exam centre was made after reviewing the situation in the state. The notice regarding this facility was released on December 23, 2023.

Steps to Change Exam Centre

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2023 centre change link on the homepage.

3. Log in to your account.

4. Make the necessary changes in the exam centre.

5. Click on submit to save the changes.

6. Download the confirmation page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official IBPS website.

