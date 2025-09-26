IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released At mha.gov.in; Exam On September 29 & 30

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally released the hall passes for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025 on its official website. Students who have submitted applications for the (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025 can obtain their admission cards by going to the website and entering their login information in the appropriate space.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Notification release date: July 25, 2025

Apply online begins: July 26, 2025

Last date to apply: August 17, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Last date to pay application fee: August 17, 2025

Last date for fee payment through SBI Challan: August 19, 2025

Exam dates: September 29 & 30, 2025

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: To download their hall passes, students need to go to the official website at www.mha.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage will have a section dedicated to IB recruitment.

Step 3: Students must select "Download Security Assistant/Executive 2025 Admit Card."

Step 4: Students must input their Date of Birth or Registration ID and Password in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Your IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen when you submit your information.

Step 6: Carefully download your admit cards, then store them for use on test day and in the future.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Exam Type: Objective-type online test (Tier-1).

Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Sections Covered:

- General Awareness

- Basic Transport/Driving Rules

- Quantitative Aptitude

- Reasoning

- English

Total Marks: 100 marks.

Duration: 1 hour.

Negative Marking: ¼ (0.25) marks deducted for each wrong answer.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Tier 1: Objective-type written test

Tier 2: Descriptive test and skill assessment

Tier 3: Interview or personality test

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 4,987 posts

Unreserved (UR): 2,471

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,015

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 501

Scheduled Caste (SC): 574

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 426

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.