IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released At mha.gov.in; Exam On September 29 & 30

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally released the hall passes for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025 on its official website. Students who have submitted applications for the (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025 can obtain their admission cards by going to the website and entering their login information in the appropriate space.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Important dates
Notification release date: July 25, 2025
Apply online begins: July 26, 2025
Last date to apply: August 17, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
Last date to pay application fee: August 17, 2025
Last date for fee payment through SBI Challan: August 19, 2025
Exam dates: September 29 & 30, 2025
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: To download their hall passes, students need to go to the official website at www.mha.gov.in.
Step 2: The homepage will have a section dedicated to IB recruitment.
Step 3: Students must select "Download Security Assistant/Executive 2025 Admit Card."
Step 4: Students must input their Date of Birth or Registration ID and Password in a new window that appears on the screen.
Step 5: Your IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen when you submit your information.
Step 6: Carefully download your admit cards, then store them for use on test day and in the future.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern and marking scheme
Exam Type: Objective-type online test (Tier-1).
Total Questions: 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
Sections Covered:
- General Awareness
- Basic Transport/Driving Rules
- Quantitative Aptitude
- Reasoning
- English
Total Marks: 100 marks.
Duration: 1 hour.
Negative Marking: ¼ (0.25) marks deducted for each wrong answer.
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Selection process
Tier 1: Objective-type written test
Tier 2: Descriptive test and skill assessment
Tier 3: Interview or personality test
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 4,987 posts
Unreserved (UR): 2,471
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,015
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 501
Scheduled Caste (SC): 574
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 426
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.