IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 | Official Website

IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025 was released today, September 22, by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Aspirants who wrote the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Tier-1 test can now download the provisional answer key from the official website at mha.gov.in.

The answer key is provided in the form of a PDF with Question IDs and Correct Option IDs so that evaluation is transparent. Candidates have to download the answer key using their registration credentials.

Raising Objections

Candidates may raise objections if they notice any discrepancies in the answer key. Objections without sufficient proof or after the deadline will not be considered. The final answer key and result will be released after considering all the challenges.

Overview of Selection Process

IB ACIO recruitment has a multi-level process for selection:

Phase 1 (Tier-1): Objective-type examination of general awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English, and general studies. Time: 1 hour, with ¼ mark negative marking for incorrect answers.

Phase 2 (Tier-2): Descriptive examination to test analytical writing and comprehension skills.

Candidates qualifying in Tier-2 will proceed to interview and document verification phases prior to the final merit list being prepared.

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Here's How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Challenge IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025”

Step 3: Now, candidates will have to select the question ID if they wish to raise objections

Step 4: Upload evidence of the objection and pay the application fee

Note: Download the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference.

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Direct Link