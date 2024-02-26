IAS Officer Shares Picture Of Her UPSC Mains Marksheet, Motivates Aspirants

X

Inspiring numerous UPSC aspirants immersed in preparing for the upcoming Preliminary examinations, IAS officer Sonal Goel posted her UPSC Mains marksheet on X (formerly Twitter).

She mentioned that she juggled exam preparation with pursuing an LLB from Delhi University and working part-time as a CS - Company Secretary. Reflecting on her nostalgic moment upon finding her UPSC CSE 2007 Mains marksheet, IAS officer Sonal Goel recalled the challenges and successes that culminated in her eventual selection in May 2008.

Nostalgic moment as I came across my #UPSC Civil Services 2007 #Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to final selection in #May2008 Results 🙏🏻



I just want to share with the aspirants that in my first attempt, I fell short of getting an Interview call… pic.twitter.com/9VY8k6sFqQ — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) February 21, 2024

During a period when candidates, whether attempting the exam for the first time or making repeated efforts, are concerned about the exam format and their prospects of success, a social media post has attracted significant online interest.

Sonal Goel shares her experience of missing out on an interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in the Mains. However, this setback did not discourage her, and she remained resolute in pursuing her goal. She details her journey of mastering the General Studies paper and enhancing other areas of the Mains, highlighting the importance of note-taking, frequent revisions, and practicing answer writing.

The culmination of her perseverance and dedication led to her not only passing the exam but also achieving high scores in the subjects she focused on. In a deeply inspiring message, she urges all aspiring individuals to remember that with commitment and unwavering determination, no challenge is unconquerable.

She further emphasizes that every setback and failure presents a chance to learn, adapt, and ultimately succeed. Numerous X users expressed their congratulations and gratitude for her motivation, particularly aspiring candidates preparing for the upcoming UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination.