IAS Aspirant-Turned-Food Delivery Agent Cycles 40 Km; Viral Story Wins Netizens' Hearts

While cracking UPSC is a dream for many, it is not an easy task. However, in a country like India, the plight of the middle- and lower-middle-class populations is such that they must go above and beyond to dare to dream big while also struggling to make ends meet.

One such story was recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) about a student named Sourav Bhardwaj from Punjab's Patiala district who studies at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) during the day with the goal of becoming an IAS officer while working as a Swiggy delivery agent between 4 and 11 p.m., cycling around 40 km each day to deliver orders.

At a time when teenagers often do not understand the struggle of their parents and make unwanted demands, Sourav Bhardwaj has taken up the responsibility of his parents on his shoulders.

Shared by a X user, named Hatinder Singh, this story has been winning hearts and has been going viral. In the viral video, Sourav opens up about his wish to become an IAS officer and how he manages both his studies and work.

Speaking about the reason for taking up the job, Sourav revealed that his father is a photographer but his nature of earning is seasonal and hence is not sufficient for the family. Moreover, his mother also works as a teacher at a private school but doesn’t get paid much.

The post received numerous retweets and comments, eliciting a flood of compliments from users who found inspiration in Bhardwaj's journey.

"Fantastic & motivating," one user said. "This is the kind of energy in young people we should cheer for. Putting in effort is the new cool. Drinking and drugs? Definitely not cool. Hats off to this young person. He's destined for greatness."

"I salute this young man. "I urge business people to pitch in and help him pay for his education," said another user.