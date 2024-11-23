IAF AFCAT 1 Exam 2025: Official Notice Out For 336 Vacancies, Registration Begins On December 2

IAF AFCAT 1 Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 official notice 2025 was released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The announcement states that on December 2, the AFCET 2025 registration process will open. While, the deadline to submit an application is December 31, 2024. The AFCAT 1 application form 2025 can be completed by interested candidates via the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

This recruitment campaign offers 336 positions in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches, and special entries such as the NCC Special Entry and Meteorology Entry programs.

-Flying Branch: 30 vacancies

-Ground Duty (Technical): 189 vacancies

-Ground Duty (Non-Technical): 117 vacancies

Age limit

The candidate must be between the ages of 20 and 24 on the start date of the course for flying branch. Candidates for Ground Duty must be between the ages of 20 and 26. Prior to enrolling in any of the course, candidates must be single.

Registration fees

Interested candidates will have to pay Rs 550+GST as application fees.

How to apply?



-Check out afcat.cdac.in, the official website.

-On the homepage, click the application link for AFCAT 01/2025.

-Fill out the registration form with correct information.

-To access the application form, log in with your login information.

-Complete the application, attach the necessary files, and pay the application cost.

-Save a copy of the application for your records after submitting it.

Important dates

-Application Process Begins: December 2, 2024

-Application Process Ends & Last Date To Pay Fees: December 31, 2024

-Exam Date: To Be Out Soon

-Admit Card: Available To Download Before Exam