Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lauded his government's work in the state. At an event in MP, Chouhan praised government schools and stated that they will surpass private schools in quality.

"I can say with confidence that in the coming years our govt schools will be ahead of many private schools. Our govt has made every effort to make govt schools better," said Chouhan, who added that the government will recruit 50,000 teachers in the coming time, though no specific timeline was provided by him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)