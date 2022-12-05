e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation"I can say with confidence.." Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds state's govt schools

"I can say with confidence.." Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds state's govt schools

At an event in MP, Chouhan praised government schools and stated that they will surpass private schools in quality.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lauded his government's work in the state. At an event in MP, Chouhan praised government schools and stated that they will surpass private schools in quality.

"I can say with confidence that in the coming years our govt schools will be ahead of many private schools. Our govt has made every effort to make govt schools better," said Chouhan, who added that the government will recruit 50,000 teachers in the coming time, though no specific timeline was provided by him.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Warm welcome accorded to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam train on its arrival in Itarsi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

"I can say with confidence.." Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauds state's govt schools

IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 jobs offers as 33 students recipients of Rs. 1 cr package

IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 jobs offers as 33 students recipients of Rs. 1 cr package

Akshay Kumar's next film on sex education? Here's what we know so far

Akshay Kumar's next film on sex education? Here's what we know so far

Former IGNOU, PTU VCs discharged by Delhi court on norms violation in distance learning courses

Former IGNOU, PTU VCs discharged by Delhi court on norms violation in distance learning courses

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...