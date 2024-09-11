HSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here

HSSC |

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the application process for 5600 Constable vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, hssc.gov.in, by September 24.

The commission will not be charging any application fees from the candidates. As per the notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 5600 vacancies for three posts :

-4000 vacancies for General Duty Male Constables,

-600 posts for General Duty Female Officers, and

-1000 vacancies for Male Constable in India Reserve Battalions

Application Process:

Visit the official website: hssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the advertisement tab.

Open advertisement no. 14/2024 and locate the registration link.

Fill in your required details.

Save the application.

Print out the application for future reference.

Direct Link: Apply for HSSC Constable 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 (10+2) from a recognized board or institution and should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in Class 12. Higher education does not provide additional credit.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

Selection Process:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST): Both are qualifying tests. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their merit in the Group C Common Eligibility Test (CET) for these tests.

Knowledge Test: Shortlisted candidates (up to four times the number of vacancies, approximately 22,400) will be invited to take the Knowledge Test, which carries 94.5% of the total weightage and consists of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

For further details regarding the examination, refer to the detailed official notification.

For additional information, visit the official website here.