 HSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here

HSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here

Applicants must have completed Class 12 with Hindi or Sanskrit and the selection involves Physical Measurement, Physical Screening, and a Knowledge Test. For more details, read below.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
HSSC |

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the application process for 5600 Constable vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, hssc.gov.in, by September 24.

The commission will not be charging any application fees from the candidates. As per the notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill 5600 vacancies for three posts :

-4000 vacancies for General Duty Male Constables,

-600 posts for General Duty Female Officers, and

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
'Gundaraj In Maharashtra': Uddhav Thackeray Shares VIDEO Of Shinde Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve's Bodyguard Thrashing Car Driver In Neral
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked Over 200x
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs
Mumbai: BMC To Provide 4,000 Homes For Mulund PAP Families, 7,439 Units Under Construction; Completion Expected In 5 Yrs

-1000 vacancies for Male Constable in India Reserve Battalions

Application Process:

Visit the official website: hssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the advertisement tab.

Open advertisement no. 14/2024 and locate the registration link.

Fill in your required details.

Save the application.

Print out the application for future reference.

Direct Link: Apply for HSSC Constable 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 (10+2) from a recognized board or institution and should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in Class 12. Higher education does not provide additional credit.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

Read Also
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
article-image

Selection Process:

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST): Both are qualifying tests. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their merit in the Group C Common Eligibility Test (CET) for these tests.

Knowledge Test: Shortlisted candidates (up to four times the number of vacancies, approximately 22,400) will be invited to take the Knowledge Test, which carries 94.5% of the total weightage and consists of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

For further details regarding the examination, refer to the detailed official notification.

For additional information, visit the official website here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Johns Hopkins University Reinstates SAT/ACT Requirement For 2025-2026 Admissions Cycle

Johns Hopkins University Reinstates SAT/ACT Requirement For 2025-2026 Admissions Cycle

HSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here

HSSC 2024 Opens Applications For 5600 Constable Vacancies, Direct Link Here

NBEMS Announces New Stipend Rules For Medical Trainees: Accommodation, Fixed Stipend Amongst Others...

NBEMS Announces New Stipend Rules For Medical Trainees: Accommodation, Fixed Stipend Amongst Others...

Watch: Dance Video Of Two Students From Kota NEET Coaching Center Goes Viral

Watch: Dance Video Of Two Students From Kota NEET Coaching Center Goes Viral

ICAI CA November Exam 2024: Registration Window Re-opens For Final, PQC Exam

ICAI CA November Exam 2024: Registration Window Re-opens For Final, PQC Exam