HSNC University, Mumbai Organises First Edition Of Model United Nations : A Cradle For Future Global Leaders

Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai |

HSNC University, Mumbai in association with the Political Science Association of HSNC University and the Department of Political Science at KC College organised the two-day HSNC MUN 2024 at the Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall, Worli campus of HSNC University.

During the opening ceremony of HSNC MUN 2024, Col. Prof. Hemlata K Bagla, Vice Chancellor of HSNC University affirmed, “As HSNC University, our vision has been bright and clear regarding the holistic development of our students. We are dedicated to build a generation that is aware of our national integrity and democratic rights and we shall strive to create sterling leadership among our students.” She added “It is my dream to see our students building the nation and taking it to the pinnacle of the global politics through their excellent leadership qualities honed from such platforms that we are trying to create.”

Model United Nations (MUN), also known as Model UN, is an educational model of the United Nations used for simulations in which students learn about diplomacy and international relations. The event which featured five committees tackling some of the most pressing issues in global politics was hailed by participants and organisers as a monumental success. From human rights to international security, the event offered a platform for young minds to step into the shoes of global leaders and navigate the complexities of global politics.

Participants at HSNC MUN 2024 |

“The Model UN gives students an opportunity to see how politics works on a level far superior to what a classroom setting can provide – instead of reading about politics in a textbook, students can actually experience it for themselves” said Dr. Leena Pujari, Dean, Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University.

“Model UN challenges even the brightest and most confident students in a way that no exam or written assignment ever could. Most importantly it broadens your world view, exposing you to new cultures and concepts beyond the traditional confines of the classroom. I would recommend it to anyone, regardless of major or past interest!” Dr. Pujari added.

Students from a broad array of institutions, including Government Law College (GLC), Sophia College, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Jai Hind College, St Xavier’s College, VJTI, Rizvi Law College, Singhania School, and Pawar Public School, Kandivali, took part in the event, contributing to the vibrant and diverse discussions that characterised the MUN. Each participant brought unique perspectives, enriching the debates and negotiations.

Participants at HSNC MUN 2024 |

Facilitating culture of deliberation

The HSNC MUN 2024 not only showcased the intellectual prowess of its participants but also demonstrated HSNC University's commitment to fostering a culture of diplomacy, deliberation and democracy. The event’s success was reflected in its smooth execution, with organisers reporting a positive surplus in the college account, a testament to efficient planning and enthusiastic participation.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) saw delegates engaging in spirited debates on the Right to Privacy in the digital age and protecting peaceful assembly. A resolution was passed that underscored the importance of privacy in a world increasingly dominated by digital surveillance.

In the All India Political Party Meet (AIPPM), participants delved into the nuances of the Telecommunications Bills Act, 2023, exploring its implications for citizen privacy and telecom infrastructure in India. The discussions highlighted the delicate balance between national security and individual rights, with delegates proposing concrete measures to safeguard privacy while maintaining security.

Intense Debates and Global Perspectives

The event brought together 150 students from various constituent colleges of HSNC University and institutions across Mumbai, creating a dynamic environment for rigorous debate and diplomatic engagement.

“This MUN has set a new benchmark for academic events at our University. The level of engagement, the quality of debate, and the overall outcome surpassed our expectations. We’re already looking forward to making next year’s event even bigger and better,” said Dr. Vruttant Manwatkar, convener of HSNC MUN 2024 and Head of the Department of Political Science, KC College.

Participants at HSNC MUN 2024 |

The success of the inaugural edition of HSNC MUN 2024 was significantly bolstered by the active engagement of participants from the constituent colleges of HSNC University. Notably, 36 students from KC College, 8 students from DM Harish School of Law (DMHSL) in addition to a diverse cohort from HR College of Commerce and School of Applied Sciences (SAS) played pivotal roles in the deliberations. The event’s multidisciplinary participation underscores its achievement in fostering collaboration across various academic disciplines and schools within the University. The first edition of HSNC MUN leaves behind a legacy of intellectual rigour and diplomatic finesse, promising even more impactful events in the ensuing years.