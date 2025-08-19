 Haryana Police Book 10 Social Media Operators In Playschool Teacher's Death Case
Haryana Police Book 10 Social Media Operators In Playschool Teacher's Death Case

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Police Book 10 Social Media Operators In Playschool Teacher's Death Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chandigarh: Haryana Police have served notice to 10 social media account operators for allegedly spreading false news on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube in the death case of a playschool teacher.

An official spokesperson said that the police have also registered FIRs against social media account operators for publishing inflammatory, false and misleading information on social media accounts.

These social media accounts run reports and news without any official confirmation.

The account operators are also facing criminal charges for publishing inflammatory posts, false news and misleading information without verification, uploading videos, and thereby disturbing law and order in the district, the spokesperson said.

Opposition parties and social activists gathered at Bhiwani's Dhigawa village on Sunday, where family members of a 19-year-old play school teacher have been protesting.

The family and villagers are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the "murder".

Her family claimed that the police initially refused to lodge a missing persons complaint. However, a case was registered after her body was found.

The teacher was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village on August 13.

The protesters blocked the Delhi-Pilani road, calling for justice for the victim.

The blockade lasted for nearly two hours as police intervened to pacify the agitators, following which the blockade was lifted.

The case took a U-turn after police said that a suicide note was recovered from the teacher's bag.

According to the post-mortem report, no cut marks were found on her throat, the police said.

The police added that the autopsy report has denied sexual assault, and that samples have been taken for further forensic examination.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has transferred the Bhiwani SP and suspended five policemen over the handling of the case.

However, opposition leaders allege that the measures are insufficient.

